Sheriff: Man attempts to strangle girlfriend after argument - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sheriff: Man attempts to strangle girlfriend after argument

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
Charles Godwin. Source: JCSD Charles Godwin. Source: JCSD
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Jones County man has been charged with domestic aggravated assault after he attempted to strangle his girlfriend, according to the Jones County Sheriff. 

On Saturday deputies were dispatched to South Central Regional Medical Center when the victim reported that her boyfriend, Charles Godwin, 27, had hit her several times. 

The victim reported to the deputies that their verbal argument turned physical when he attempted to strangle her, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. 

According to deputies, when they took Godwin into custody at a relative's residence he said he "didn't mean to" put his hands on the victim. He also told deputies he was defending himself. 

Godwin was charged and given a bond of $5,000. He was also issued a no contact order with the victim, according to the news release issued by the sheriff. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Emergency crews responding to accident on I-98

    Emergency crews responding to accident on I-98

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:31:35 GMT

    Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on US 98 near gravel pit road. MDOT reported an crash on US 98 at Gravel Pit Road in Lamar County. Two right lanes heading eastbound are blocked and the left turn lane westbound is blocked by emergency vehicles. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on US 98 near gravel pit road. MDOT reported an crash on US 98 at Gravel Pit Road in Lamar County. Two right lanes heading eastbound are blocked and the left turn lane westbound is blocked by emergency vehicles. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Road safety projects begin in Lamar County

    Road safety projects begin in Lamar County

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:01:43 GMT
    Road safety projects begin in Lamar CountyRoad safety projects begin in Lamar County

    A few roads in northern Lamar County will be undergoing some construction, all with the efforts to make the roadways a little safer. There will be multiple closures along Oloh Road, from the intersection of North Black Creek Road to the intersection with Hwy 589, while a hill is lowered and various drain piping is installed.

    More >>

    A few roads in northern Lamar County will be undergoing some construction, all with the efforts to make the roadways a little safer. There will be multiple closures along Oloh Road, from the intersection of North Black Creek Road to the intersection with Hwy 589, while a hill is lowered and various drain piping is installed.

    More >>

  • Election commissioners meet with Forrest County Board of Supervisors, discuss special election

    Election commissioners meet with Forrest County Board of Supervisors, discuss special election

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-17 22:52:10 GMT

    The commissioners informed the board that the special election to fill the State Representative seat 102 newly vacated by elected Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker should run smoothly

    More >>

    The commissioners informed the board that the special election to fill the State Representative seat 102 newly vacated by elected Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker should run smoothly

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly