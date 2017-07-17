Sheriff: Man attempts to strangle girlfriend after argument

A Jones County man has been charged with domestic aggravated assault after he attempted to strangle his girlfriend, according to the Jones County Sheriff.

On Saturday deputies were dispatched to South Central Regional Medical Center when the victim reported that her boyfriend, Charles Godwin, 27, had hit her several times.

The victim reported to the deputies that their verbal argument turned physical when he attempted to strangle her, according to a news release issued by the sheriff.

According to deputies, when they took Godwin into custody at a relative's residence he said he "didn't mean to" put his hands on the victim. He also told deputies he was defending himself.

Godwin was charged and given a bond of $5,000. He was also issued a no contact order with the victim, according to the news release issued by the sheriff.

