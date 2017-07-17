Joint operation nets 19 suspects, weapons seized - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Joint operation nets 19 suspects, weapons seized

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department in coordination with seven other local, state and regional law enforcement agencies arrested 19 suspects and seized eight weapons in a joint operation over the weekend, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. 

The FBI, DEA, MDOC, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest County Sheriff's Department, Forrest County District Attorney and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms contributed to the operation. 

“Random acts of violence will not be tolerated in our city and we are consistently addressing these issues, deploying all available resources to us at the local, state and federal levels,” Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker said. “A lot of coordination and planning goes into an operation like this and we appreciate the cooperation of all agencies involved.”

Below is a list of the arrested provided by HPD in a press release:

Arrested on Thursday, July 13:

  • Patrick Lee- Probation violation
  • Anthony Bolton- Probation violation 
  • Elliot Mack- Probation violation
  • Ricky Carter- Violation of parole
  • Leander Hathorn- MDOC warrant
  • Tamarcus Santee- Violation of parole
  • Michael Hutchins- Probation violation
  • Racphael Hill- Probation violation
  • Naomi Perry- Narcotics arrest
  • Ulric Crossland- Possession of controlled substance, stolen firearm, weapon by convicted felon
  • Landrinique Thompson- Narcotics arrest
  • Jonathan Jackson- Conspiracy to commit felony; streetgang act
  • Quincy Woodress- Possession of controlled substance and weapon by felon

Arrested on Friday, July 14:

  • Phillip Guess- Probation violation
  • Dejuan Gamble- Possession of controlled substance
  • Malik McDonald- Receiving stolen property
  • Jalin Harris- Traffic violations

Arrested on Saturday, July 15:

  • Christopher Houze- Possession of weapon by convicted felon
  • Tashi Williams- Possession of controlled substance

