Barker announces nominations for School Board, Director of Urban Development

The Mayor of Hattiesburg has announced two new nominations for leadership positions.

On Monday Mayor Toby Barker named Delores McNair as his nominee for the vacant seat on the Hattiesburg Public School District board of trustees and Andrew Ellard as his nominee to serve as director for the newly combined Department of Urban Development.

“When it comes to our public school system, Delores McNair leads by example,” said Barker in an issued news release. “She is actively involved and has a prominent stake with both children and grandchildren having been enrolled. Additionally, she works in the field of education and understands fully how to work with multi-million dollar budgets.”

McNair, a Southern Miss alumna, currently serves as the administrative assistant and information specialist in The University of Southern Mississippi’s Office of the Dean of Students, Student Affairs Division.

"This nomination is a significant moment in my life. My family is three generations strong in the Hattiesburg Public School District with graduates and current students,” said McNair. “I know the greatness that exists in the District and pledge my support to make our schools even stronger. I am honored by the nomination and will serve with passion and integrity to promote quality education for our students."

As a school board member, McNair will work alongside fellow board members to create district policy and manage the allocation of district resources.

Ellard currently serves as city manager for the City of Eagleville, Tennessee. He has more than eight years of city administration experience, including more than five with the City of Hattiesburg’s Federal and State Programs department where he served as a project manager and as interim director.

“Having Andrew return to his hometown in this role is a huge win for our city,” said Barker. “He’s a gifted administrator who boasts several successes for Eagleville, Tennessee, and we look forward to him bringing that type of innovation and drive for excellence to Hattiesburg. As we seek to create a customer service-first type of city government, Andrew will be instrumental in leading this department.”

As city manager, Ellard managed the day-to-day operations of the city including finance, planning, public works, parks & recreation, economic development, grants management, zoning, building codes, and wastewater. He also managed the development of a five-year capital improvement plan – a first step in moving forward with long-term planning.

“As the economic hub of South Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg has so much to offer for people looking to live, work, and play - in any stage of life,” said Ellard. “I am thrilled that Mayor Barker has asked me to serve in a role as part of a team where we will be able to work toward seeing Hattiesburg continue to thrive.”

Ellard holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Indiana University and a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University.

Ellard and McNair will be placed on the City Council’s agenda for confirmation on Tuesday, July 18.

