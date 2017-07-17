West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) - West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Graham Road and in the Maison Rue subdivision.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Barrontown Utility Association lifts water notice

    Barrontown Utility Association lifts water notice

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:27:17 GMT

    Barrontown Utility Association officials are lifting the boil water notice for customers who live on Eastabuchie Road, L.J. Farms Road, Lynn Ray Road, Briarwood Loop, Tinwood Lane, Paul Roberts Road, Parker Ridge, Northfork Drive, Marshall Place, Longleaf Drive, Forest Ridge, Deer Ridge, Fawn Point, Foxhorn Ridge, Dove Point and Starwood Point.   Still if you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553. 

    More >>

    Barrontown Utility Association officials are lifting the boil water notice for customers who live on Eastabuchie Road, L.J. Farms Road, Lynn Ray Road, Briarwood Loop, Tinwood Lane, Paul Roberts Road, Parker Ridge, Northfork Drive, Marshall Place, Longleaf Drive, Forest Ridge, Deer Ridge, Fawn Point, Foxhorn Ridge, Dove Point and Starwood Point.   Still if you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Barker announces nominations for School Board, Director of Urban Development

    Barker announces nominations for School Board, Director of Urban Development

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:26:23 GMT
    Andrew Ellard. Source: City of HattiesburgAndrew Ellard. Source: City of Hattiesburg

    The Mayor of Hattiesburg has announced two new nominations for leadership positions.   

    More >>

    The Mayor of Hattiesburg has announced two new nominations for leadership positions.   

    More >>

  • West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

    West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:24:56 GMT

    West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Graham Road and in the Maison Rue subdivision.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305.  

    More >>

    West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Graham Road and in the Maison Rue subdivision.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly