VIDEO: Petal football players host 'Cribs' episode

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Petal High School football players hosted their own episode of "Cribs" on Facebook, giving followers an inside look at the Petal football facility from the stars themselves. 

The video was released on the Petal Panther Football Facebook page and features several Panther players giving an exclusive look at Petal's film room, weight room and the forbidden coaches' locker room. The video even features a few dance moves from players. 

Watch the video from Petal Football's Facebook and get details on season ticket information and upcoming events.

