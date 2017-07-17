VIDEO: Petal football players host 'Cribs' episode

Barrontown Utility Association officials are lifting the boil water notice for customers who live on Eastabuchie Road, L.J. Farms Road, Lynn Ray Road, Briarwood Loop, Tinwood Lane, Paul Roberts Road, Parker Ridge, Northfork Drive, Marshall Place, Longleaf Drive, Forest Ridge, Deer Ridge, Fawn Point, Foxhorn Ridge, Dove Point and Starwood Point. Still if you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553.More >>
The Mayor of Hattiesburg has announced two new nominations for leadership positions.More >>
West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Graham Road and in the Maison Rue subdivision. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305.More >>
Petal High School football players hosted their own episode of "Cribs" on Facebook, giving followers an inside look at the Petal football facility from the stars themselves. The video was released on the Petal Panther Football Facebook page and features several Panther players giving an exclusive look at Petal's film room, weight room and the forbidden coaches locker room. The video even features a few dance moves from players. Watch the video from Pe...More >>
