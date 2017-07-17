South Central Regional Medical Center uses blood donations to sa - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

South Central Regional Medical Center uses blood donations to save lives

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Connect
Dr. Ivey and nurse Brooks check a patient's blood type. Source: Jac Bedrossian. Dr. Ivey and nurse Brooks check a patient's blood type. Source: Jac Bedrossian.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Before Dr. Kevin Ivey begins his operations, he already has blood on the table, ready to use in case of emergency.

During a trauma situation, surgeons like Ivey use 2-4 units of blood on average. He likes to think of it as insurance. 

"It costs the person who may need to have that insurance nothing, except a little bit of their time," Dr. Ivey said.

Registered nurse Ashley Brooks helps assist Dr. Ivey in surgery, and she's had to administer blood many times in the operating room. 

"[We're] thankful that we do have blood readily available on the shelf," Brooks said. "It's only because people take time to go out and donate."

Summer months are higher in accidents and lower in blood donations, which is why both Ivey and Brooks say now is the most important time to donate.

"It could be you or someone you love that needs that blood next," Ivey said.

"It's a very rewarding feeling knowing that you have been able to save a life by being able to give blood," Brooks said.

The South Central Regional Medical Center operation doors see about 3-5 surgeries every day, and blood donations ready on the shelves will save patients' lives. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Barrontown Utility Association lifts water notice

    Barrontown Utility Association lifts water notice

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:27:17 GMT

    Barrontown Utility Association officials are lifting the boil water notice for customers who live on Eastabuchie Road, L.J. Farms Road, Lynn Ray Road, Briarwood Loop, Tinwood Lane, Paul Roberts Road, Parker Ridge, Northfork Drive, Marshall Place, Longleaf Drive, Forest Ridge, Deer Ridge, Fawn Point, Foxhorn Ridge, Dove Point and Starwood Point.   Still if you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553. 

    More >>

    Barrontown Utility Association officials are lifting the boil water notice for customers who live on Eastabuchie Road, L.J. Farms Road, Lynn Ray Road, Briarwood Loop, Tinwood Lane, Paul Roberts Road, Parker Ridge, Northfork Drive, Marshall Place, Longleaf Drive, Forest Ridge, Deer Ridge, Fawn Point, Foxhorn Ridge, Dove Point and Starwood Point.   Still if you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Barker announces nominations for School Board, Director of Urban Development

    Barker announces nominations for School Board, Director of Urban Development

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:26:23 GMT
    Andrew Ellard. Source: City of HattiesburgAndrew Ellard. Source: City of Hattiesburg

    The Mayor of Hattiesburg has announced two new nominations for leadership positions.   

    More >>

    The Mayor of Hattiesburg has announced two new nominations for leadership positions.   

    More >>

  • West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

    West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:24:56 GMT

    West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Graham Road and in the Maison Rue subdivision.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305.  

    More >>

    West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Graham Road and in the Maison Rue subdivision.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly