South Central Regional Medical Center uses blood donations to save lives

Before Dr. Kevin Ivey begins his operations, he already has blood on the table, ready to use in case of emergency.

During a trauma situation, surgeons like Ivey use 2-4 units of blood on average. He likes to think of it as insurance.

"It costs the person who may need to have that insurance nothing, except a little bit of their time," Dr. Ivey said.

Registered nurse Ashley Brooks helps assist Dr. Ivey in surgery, and she's had to administer blood many times in the operating room.

"[We're] thankful that we do have blood readily available on the shelf," Brooks said. "It's only because people take time to go out and donate."

Summer months are higher in accidents and lower in blood donations, which is why both Ivey and Brooks say now is the most important time to donate.

"It could be you or someone you love that needs that blood next," Ivey said.

"It's a very rewarding feeling knowing that you have been able to save a life by being able to give blood," Brooks said.

The South Central Regional Medical Center operation doors see about 3-5 surgeries every day, and blood donations ready on the shelves will save patients' lives.

