Local restaurant group joins in walk to end Alzheimer's disease

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Mahogany Bar will host a fundraiser for the state chapter of the Alzheimer's Association July 20 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. "The Hog" is located at 3810 Hardy Street.

The local walk to end Alzheimer's takes place August 26 at Southern Miss. Visit www.alz.org for more details.

