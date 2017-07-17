Third human West Nile case reported in Forrest County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Third human West Nile case reported in Forrest County

Source: Havard Pest Control Source: Havard Pest Control
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi State Department of Heath reported its third human case of West Nile virus for the year. 

The reported case was in Forrest County. This is the second case reported in Forrest County so far this year. The other case was reported in Rankin County.

The MSDH only reports laboratory-confirmed cases to the public. In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

In previous years, WNV has been reported from all parts of the state. All Mississippians are potentially at risk – not just the areas where cases are reported.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your environment from mosquito-borne illnesses:

  • Use a recommended mosquito repellent that contains DEET while you are outdoors.
  • Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
  • Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
  • Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent. 

  Barrontown Utility Association lifts water notice

    Barrontown Utility Association officials are lifting the boil water notice for customers who live on Eastabuchie Road, L.J. Farms Road, Lynn Ray Road, Briarwood Loop, Tinwood Lane, Paul Roberts Road, Parker Ridge, Northfork Drive, Marshall Place, Longleaf Drive, Forest Ridge, Deer Ridge, Fawn Point, Foxhorn Ridge, Dove Point and Starwood Point.   Still if you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553. 

    Barker announces nominations for School Board, Director of Urban Development

    Andrew Ellard. Source: City of HattiesburgAndrew Ellard. Source: City of Hattiesburg

    The Mayor of Hattiesburg has announced two new nominations for leadership positions.   

  West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

    West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Graham Road and in the Maison Rue subdivision.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305.  

