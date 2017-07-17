Third human West Nile case reported in Forrest County

The Mississippi State Department of Heath reported its third human case of West Nile virus for the year.

The reported case was in Forrest County. This is the second case reported in Forrest County so far this year. The other case was reported in Rankin County.

The MSDH only reports laboratory-confirmed cases to the public. In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

In previous years, WNV has been reported from all parts of the state. All Mississippians are potentially at risk – not just the areas where cases are reported.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your environment from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a recommended mosquito repellent that contains DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.