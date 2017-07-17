Publishers Clearing House mail scam hits Glendale

When life-long Publishers Clearing House subscriber, Linda Johnson, got a letter in the mail announcing she won $5,480 she thought it was too good to be true.

"I thought I was getting me a blessing," said Johnson. "I could really use one."

After a closer look, Johnson had a feeling something was wrong.

The letter wasn't specifically addressed to her and the check came from an electric company in Kentucky. Johnson called the number on the letter, and a woman told her to cash the check and call her back. That's when she turned to Hattiesburg police, who advised her not to cash in.

She called the number for a second time this morning and the only answered she received was a busy signal.

"I realized it's not good," said Johnson. "I don't want anybody else to think it's good, like I thought it was good at first."

If you're suspicious of a check you get in the mail call your local authorities.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.