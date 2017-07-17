Turner Chosen for ASHA Leadership Program

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Dr. Courtney Turner, educational audiologist at The Children’s Center for Communication and Development at The University of Southern Mississippi, was recently selected for the American Speech Language Hearing Association (ASHA) 2017 Leadership Development Program.

Each year, ASHA selects 30 professionals in the fields of speech-language pathology and audiology who demonstrate leadership potential to participate in the year-long Leadership Development Program. Throughout the year, participants across the country will work together to strengthen their leadership skills and complete an individual leadership project in their communities.

For information about the Children’s Center for Communication and Development, visit https://www.usm.edu/early-intervention-childrens.

