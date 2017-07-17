Turner Chosen for ASHA Leadership Program

It's still the middle of summer break but school supplies are going on sale at most stores across the Pine Belt.More >>
Dr. Courtney Turner, educational audiologist at The Children's Center for Communication and Development at The University of Southern Mississippi, was recently selected for the American Speech Language Hearing Association (ASHA) 2017 Leadership Development Program.
"It's going to be an exciting year," said Mize senior linebacker Elijah Keyes. "I just want everybody to just know that the Mize Bulldogs, we're going to reclaim that name that we once had." Adding a fifth state title to the school's trophy case is what Mize hopes for after enduring just the second losing season (4-8) in program history last year.
