Forecast: Hotter and drier weather later this week.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

Keep an umbrella handy today as we have a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

We have a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Rain chances will beginning to drop as we move into mid week but temperatures will rise. Wednesday though Friday, expect highs in the mid 90s with heat indices above 100!! Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of an isolated T-storm.

The tropics are becoming a little busy as well but there is no current threat to the Pine Belt!