PRCC's Andrew Burks places third at College National Finals Rodeo

"It's going to be an exciting year," said Mize senior linebacker Elijah Keyes. "I just want everybody to just know that the Mize Bulldogs, we're going to reclaim that name that we once had." Adding a fifth state title to the school's trophy case is what Mize hopes for after enduring just the second losing season (4-8) in program history last year.
What looks routine for Andrew Burks has been a work-in-progress since the sixth grade. After graduating from Hancock High School, Burks wasn't sure how much time he'd get to spend calf-roping, until Pearl River Community College launched a rodeo team.
Plans to spend the summer at home in Hattiesburg quickly changed for Southern Miss senior Sawyer Walters when he was offered an internship in Washington, D.C.
