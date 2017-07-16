USM student shakes hands, snaps photo with President Trump

Plans to spend the summer at home in Hattiesburg quickly changed for Southern Miss senior Sawyer Walters when he was offered an internship in Washington, D.C.More >>
Plans to spend the summer at home in Hattiesburg quickly changed for Southern Miss senior Sawyer Walters when he was offered an internship in Washington, D.C.More >>
At least two of the football players from the University of Southern Mississippi’s 2017 signing class are not expected when the Golden Eagles report July 24 for the start of preseason practice. Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson confirmed that neither freshman defensive back Emanuel Dabney nor junior college offensive lineman Justus Satterfield would be with the team this summer. Dabney, a 5-foot-11, 163-pound cornerback from Callaway High School in Jackson, had not enrolled this ...More >>
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department received an extra blessing from children in the community. Children from Antioch Baptist Church presented members of the department with handmade crosses they had blessed Saturday. In a video posted to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, a young boy tells Sheriff Randy Johnson that "we prayed over these crosses in church and painted them." The children presented each deputy with a cross they painted and in t...More >>
Hattiesburg Firefighters helped the military this week in search for debris after the KC-130T place crash in Leflore County.More >>