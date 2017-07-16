Hattiesburg Firefighters help with search after military plane crash

Hattiesburg Firefighters helped the military this week in search for debris after the KC-130T place crash in Leflore County. 15 Marines and one sailor were killed in the place crash Monday, July 10. In a Facebook post, the Hattiesburg Fire Department said firefighters who are also members of the MS Task Force-3 were "honored" to be asked to help out the military. The group traveled to Moorhead, Mississippi early Friday morning. "This is w...More >>
Hattiesburg Firefighters helped the military this week in search for debris after the KC-130T place crash in Leflore County.More >>
The president of the University of Southern Mississippi says he is giving a recent pay raise he received to a new scholarship fund.More >>
The president of the University of Southern Mississippi says he is giving a recent pay raise he received to a new scholarship fund.More >>
A four-year-old Covington County girl drowned Saturday afternoon in a swimming pool at a home her family was just moving into.More >>
A four-year-old Covington County girl drowned Saturday afternoon in a swimming pool at a home her family was just moving into.More >>
A 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Mississippi National Guard is the new commander of Camp Shelby.More >>
A 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Mississippi National Guard is the new commander of Camp Shelby.More >>