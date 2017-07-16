Hattiesburg Firefighters help with search after military plane crash

Hattiesburg Firefighters helped the military this week in search for debris after the KC-130T place crash in Leflore County.

15 Marines and one sailor were killed in the place crash Monday, July 10.

In a Facebook post, the Hattiesburg Fire Department said firefighters who are also members of the MS Task Force-3 were "honored" to be asked to help out the military. The group traveled to Moorhead, Mississippi early Friday morning.

"This is why we train, so we can be prepared to assist the community in whatever capacity, whenever and wherever needed," was written in the post.

If you would like to donate to the search and investigation efforts, U.S Marines and Leflore County first responders, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is accepting donations, like bottled water and snacks.

According to MEMA, all donations will be accepted at North Greenwood Baptist Church. The address is 615 Grand Boulevard, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.

For any questions about donations, please contact Pastor Jim Phillips at 662-392-3474 or Fred Randle, Leflore County EMA at 662-299-2600.