So Sweet: Children present Jasper County Sheriff's Department with crosses

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department received an extra blessing from children in the community.

Children from Antioch Baptist Church presented members of the department with handmade crosses they had blessed Saturday.

In a video posted to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, a young boy tells Sheriff Randy Johnson that "we prayed over these crosses in church and painted them."

The children presented each deputy with a cross they painted and in the video, you can hear Sheriff Johnson tell the group he will make sure everyone in the department will receive a cross.

The children also got a tour of the facility and got to see Jet, the department's K-9, do a few tricks.

In the post, Sheriff Johnson wrote, "I can never express how much this touched my heart."

