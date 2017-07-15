Covington County child drowns in swimming pool

A four-year-old Covington County girl drowned Saturday afternoon in a swimming pool at a home her family was just moving into.More >>
A four-year-old Covington County girl drowned Saturday afternoon in a swimming pool at a home her family was just moving into.More >>
A 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Mississippi National Guard is the new commander of Camp Shelby.More >>
A 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Mississippi National Guard is the new commander of Camp Shelby.More >>
Thousands of people visited Camp Shelby Saturday to celebrate its 100th birthday.More >>
Thousands of people visited Camp Shelby Saturday to celebrate its 100th birthday.More >>