Covington County child drowns in swimming pool

A four-year-old Covington County girl drowned Saturday afternoon in a swimming pool at a home her family was just moving into.

Coroner Chris Daquila said Caydence Parker was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital around 4:30 p.m.

He said the girl's mother and father were unloading items from a truck into their new home at 23 Little Lake Drive when they lost track of her.

They found her face down in a back yard pool.

Daquila said first responders tried to revive her all the way to the hopital, but were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

