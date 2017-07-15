Covington County child drowns in swimming pool - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Covington County child drowns in swimming pool

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A four-year-old Covington County girl drowned Saturday afternoon in a swimming pool at a home her family was just moving into.

Coroner Chris Daquila said Caydence Parker was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital around 4:30 p.m. 

He said the girl's mother and father were unloading items from a truck into their new home at 23 Little Lake Drive when they lost track of her.  

They found her face down in a back yard pool.  

Daquila said first responders tried to revive her all the way to the hopital, but were unsuccessful. 

