Camp Shelby gets new commander

Col. Bobby Ginn speaks to soldiers after assuming command of Camp Shelby Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

A 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Mississippi National Guard is the new commander of Camp Shelby.

Col. Bobby Ginn, Jr., assumed command of the post during a brief ceremony Saturday.

He takes over for Col. Greg Michel, who led the post for two years.

Ginn was most recently superintendent of Camp Shelby's Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES).

He is the 35th commanding officer at the post.

"It's amazing, what a wonderful day," said Ginn. "This is the highlight of my career, without a doubt and I'm just honored and humbled."

"I'm of course, excited about the next part of my career and I'm going out on a high note, leaving as the commander of Camp Shelby," said Michel.

Col. Michel is also in the process of retiring from the U.S. Army after nearly thirty years of service.

The change of command ceremony preceded a "Family Day" open house celebrating Camp Shelby's 100th anniversary.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.