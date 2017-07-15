Prescription pills, drugs found during traffic stop in Columbia - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Prescription pills, drugs found during traffic stop in Columbia

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Connect
Source: Columbia Police Department Source: Columbia Police Department
Calvin Guy. Source: Columbia Police Department Calvin Guy. Source: Columbia Police Department
Nikita McGowan. Source: Columbia Police Department Nikita McGowan. Source: Columbia Police Department
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

Police say a minor traffic offense in Columbia led to prescription pills, a stolen gun and two people behind bars.

The Columbia Police Department said the traffic stop occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.  During the stop, the driver, Calvin Guy, and passenger, Nikita McGowan, were found to have active warrants and arrested.

Officials said a large quantity of illegal and prescription drugs were found inside the car.  Those drugs included: cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy, xanax, oxycodone, levothyroxine and other unidentified pills.

Officers also hound a semi-automatic pistol reported missing out of Bogalusa, Louisiana.

CPD said upon arrival at the jail, officials found a pill bottle on Guy's body with a "considerable amount" cocaine, meth, oxycodone and ecstasy.

Guy is charged with possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.  He is currently awaiting bond to be set by a Justice Court Judge.

McGowan for the active warrant. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly