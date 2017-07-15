USM footall to be without trio from signing class

At least two of the football players from the University of Southern Mississippi’s 2017 signing class are not expected when the Golden Eagles report July 24 for the start of preseason practice.

Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson confirmed that neither freshman defensive back Emanuel Dabney nor junior college offensive lineman Justus Satterfield would be with the team this summer.

Dabney, a 5-foot-11, 163-pound cornerback from Callaway High School in Jackson, had not enrolled this summer. Satterfield, a 6-1, 290-pound transfer from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, had taken part in spring drills, but will not return, Hopson said.

A third member of the signing class, Pearl River Community College cornerback Tyler Jack, also is not listed on Southern Miss’ early 2017 roster.

Hopson also confirmed that senior wide receivers Tyre’oune Holmes and Marquise Ricard were no longer with the team.

Holmes was named to the 2013 Conference USA All-Freshman team after coming out of Tylertown High School, playing in 11 games and starting seven. He caught 53 passes for 410 yards and two touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-C-USA honors as well.

But a preseason knee injury sidelined him for the 2014 season, and he played in only two games in 2015.

Last season, Holmes appeared in 10 games, catching 10 passes for 102 yards.

Ricard started 19 games in his first two year after joining the Golden Eagles for the 2013 season from Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge, La.

After redshirting in 2015, he appeared in eight games as a junior, starting one, and finishing with 12 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Ricard did not place in spring drills.

Southern Miss returns senior wide receivers Allenzae Staggers (63 catches, 1,165 yards, seven touchdowns) and Isaiah Jones (20 catches, 331 yards, two touchdowns) and junior wideouts Korey Robertson (37 catches, 437 yards, three touchdowns) and Chase Whitehead (18 catches, 286 yards, two touchdowns).

In addition to the veterans, Hopson said he had high expectations for redshirt freshman Quez Watkins and incoming freshmen Jaylond Adams, Tim Jones and Bubba Fludd.

“We’ll see on Saturdays but Jaylond and Tim and Bubba and Quez, those are guys (who) are all 4.3 (-second) to 4.5 (-second 40-yard dash) guys,” Hopson said earlier this summer. “None of them are probably slow enough to say they are 4.5. They’re all young freshmen.”

Hopson also confirmed that two redshirt freshmen offensive linemen, Jacob Johnson and Cru Birdryshaw, had left the team.

USM trio named to watch lists

Three Southern Miss football players have named to preseason “watch lists” for national awards related to their respective positions.

Senior tight end Julian Allen was named to the John Mackey Award list, junior place-kicker Parker Shaunfield to the Lou Groza Award list and senior running back to the Maxwell Award list.

Allen, a Sewell, N.J. native, had 19 catches for 281 yards and a touchdown in 2016.

Shaunfield, an Aledo, Texas, native, connected on 12 of 13 field goals, including his first 12 in a row, in 2016, and made all 40 of his extra points.

Smith, a Mobile, Ala., native, rushed for 1,459 yards and 17 touchdowns on 265 carries, while catching 43 passes for 459 yards and three touchdowns. He has scored a touchdown in 17 of his last 18 games and stands third on USM’s all-time all-purpose yards (4,629 yards).

The Maxwell Award is presented to the nation’s top college football player.

