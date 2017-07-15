Victim identified in I-59 wreck - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Victim identified in I-59 wreck

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Pine Belt man is dead after a wreck on Interstate 59 Friday afternoon.

Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel identified the victim as Robin Breland, 59, of Laurel.  The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday near Columbia Exit 65B.

WDAM 7 crews on scene observed three vehicles involved in the wreck, including a dump truck carrying heavy equipment on a trailer.

Traffic was delayed for some time on northbound lanes.

No report yet on what caused the accident. 

