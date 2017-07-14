Retailers began stocking school supplies

It's still the middle of summer break, but school supplies are going on sale at most stores across the Pine Belt. Prices on most items have been significantly marked back and that's good news for parents who are looking to the get the most for their money.

At one local store, you can buy four packs of crayons and markers for a dollar and even spiral notebooks on sale for 25 cents. If you can't get to the store now don't worry, these sales will be continuing through the first week of school.



Oshanda Buckley, Assistant Manager at Walmart on US 49, told us that parents have been coming in as early as a week before we set up back to school asking when we were going to have our products out and on sale.

Buckley says they are looking out for deals so they can capitalize on their children's back to school projects.

