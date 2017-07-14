Free live music offered in Downtown Hattiesburg

You can enjoy free live music in the park this summer in Downtown Hattiesburg.

The "Downtown SummerTunes" will take place this Saturday at Town Square Park.

The Hattiesburg based band "Friends Fly South" will be the entertainment.

The music series is produced by the same organizers as "Live at 5," which is also held at Town Square Park.

"At the end of Live at 5 people would ask us to extend the season and maybe have some more of them ," said Sarah Newton, coordinator with Live@FIVE productions. "Last year we decided to try that out and extend them into the summer.”

The live music will start around 7 in the evening. You''ll also find food vendors, and arts and crafts for sale.

" There's still the same vendors offerings maybe more sweets and less savory things because it's later at night," said Newton.“People can just come out and bring their blankets and chairs down and bring their family and just hang out for some music and a nice time.”

