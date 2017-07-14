Hub City woman jailed on arson charge

A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars and facing an arson charge in connection to a fire at an apartment complex in the Hub City.

Cassandra Anderson, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of attempted arson according to Hattiesburg fire officials.

The fire department responded to a report of a fire at 1810 Country Club Road, at Bonhomie Apartments just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“There was a small fire that was mostly contained to the grass area where gasoline had been thrown on an apartment,” said Hattiesburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Stephen Mooney. “Through witness statements we were able to place the suspect committing the act at the scene.”

Mooney said she later confessed to the crime, after she was taken into custody.

The investigation was a joint-investigation between the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

Mooney said there was not extensive damage to the property and no one was injured in the incident.

