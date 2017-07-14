Fatality reported in interstate accident

Traffic on I-59 after a crash near Exit 65B. Source: MDOT

At least one person is dead after an accident on Interstate 59 Friday afternoon.

The Lamar County coroner was called to the scene near Columbia Exit 65B.

The accident is causing significant traffic delays, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The northbound lane is affected with delays at this time.

Traffic could be impacted for over an hour.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully in this area until the scene is cleared.

