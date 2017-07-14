Headmaster of Sacred Heart Catholic School retires - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Headmaster of Sacred Heart Catholic School retires

A statement was issued regarding McCroy's retirement. Source: WDAM A statement was issued regarding McCroy's retirement. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Sacred Heart Catholic School will be without a principal going into the 2017-2018 school year, according to the school's superintendent. 

Mike Ladner, Superintendent of Education for Sacred Heart, announced that Brian McCrory retired as headmaster from the school. 

A statement was issued by Ladner regarding the announcement Friday afternoon. The statement read: 

"Brian McCrory has retired as Headmaster of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hattiesburg.  The Diocese Superintendent of Education’s office will manage the school operations until a school principal is appointed.  We look forward to a wonderful school year at Sacred Heart Catholic School and school will begin at the regular scheduled time." 

According to the statement, The Diocese Superintendent of Education's office will oversee school operations until a principal is appointed. 

McCrory was named headmaster in August of 2015, according to the school's website. 

Sacred Heart will start classes on August 7. 

