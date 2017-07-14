Third annual Chickasawhay Race scheduled for Saturday

Nearly 150 people in kayaks, canoes, or on stand up paddle boards are expected to take part in the third annual Great Chickasawhay River Race Saturday morning.

The 22 mile event runs from Shubuta to Waynesboro and is attracting participants from several states.

It was originally scheduled for late June, but had to be postponed because of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Several prizes are being awarded, including $1,000 for fastest male and fastest female competitor.

