Jones County School District announces registration dates

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Jones County School District has announced dates for registration for the 2017-2018 school year. 

All students enrolling in a Jones County school this year will need to report to their school on one of the following dates: 

  • Tuesday, July 25, 2017     9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Wednesday, July 26, 2017 8:00am – 2:00pm 
  • Thursday, July 27, 2017     9:00am – 6:00pm

Parents will need to bring two proofs of residency. 

Any parent who has not completed the online registration form already can complete that process on a school computer during their registration process. 

