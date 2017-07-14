Jones County School District announces registration dates

The Jones County School District has announced dates for registration for the 2017-2018 school year.

All students enrolling in a Jones County school this year will need to report to their school on one of the following dates:

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 8:00am – 2:00pm

Thursday, July 27, 2017 9:00am – 6:00pm

Parents will need to bring two proofs of residency.

Any parent who has not completed the online registration form already can complete that process on a school computer during their registration process.

