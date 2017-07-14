Financial Literacy Institute seeks to assist communities with money matters

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Officials at the Financial Literacy Institute, a non-profit organization which opened July 11, say they will work to assist communities with personal finance, student loans, money management and so much more. Visit www.financialliteracyinstituteinc.org for more details.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Members of the William Carey Medical school visited Ojojona, Honduras to give medical attention and education to the people there, but they came back learning a bigger lesson.More >>
Members of the William Carey Medical school visited Ojojona, Honduras to give medical attention and education to the people there, but they came back learning a bigger lesson.More >>
Sheriff departments in the pine belt want need more federal funding in order to effectively do their jobs.More >>
Sheriff departments in the pine belt want need more federal funding in order to effectively do their jobs.More >>
Angelina Gilfeather, a student in The University of Southern Mississippi Department of Psychology’s Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) master’s program, was recently awarded the Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources (PBMHR) Scholarship.More >>
Angelina Gilfeather, a student in The University of Southern Mississippi Department of Psychology’s Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) master’s program, was recently awarded the Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources (PBMHR) Scholarship.More >>