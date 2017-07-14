Financial Literacy Institute seeks to assist communities with mo - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Financial Literacy Institute seeks to assist communities with money matters

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Officials at the Financial Literacy Institute, a non-profit organization which opened July 11, say they will work to assist communities with personal finance, student loans, money management and so much more.  Visit www.financialliteracyinstituteinc.org for more details.

