Eastabuchie Utility Association issues water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) – Eastabuchie Utility Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Highway 11 between Chevis Lee Road and Evelyn Gandy -- until Saturday.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-582-8959.

