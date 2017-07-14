Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy this weekend.

Good Friday morning everyone!

Expect our warm, humid and wet weather pattern to last at least through the weekend.

Make sure you have an umbrella handy at all times as we can't predict when and where a shower or thunderstorm will develop this time of year. Welcome to July in Mississippi!

Highs will be in around 90 are so most day and lows in the lower to mid 70s at night.

The tropics are quiet for now!

Have a safe weekend!