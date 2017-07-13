Lightning Safety Tips

Lightning is a common part of life here in the Pine Belt. In Mississippi alone, there is on average 800 thousand lightning strikes every year, according to the National Weather Service.

The deadliest time of the year is summer. Storms in the summer can produce up to 200 lightning strikes per minute. Lightning strikes year-round and it is very dangerous.

If you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck since lightning can travel ten miles away from the parent thunderstorm.

Remember When thunder roars, go indoors.

Here are some tips to keep you safe.

-Go inside a enclosed building such as a house or a business.

-Never take shelter under a tree.

-If you are outside and away from a building, seek shelter inside a car.

-And stay off corded phones, plugged-in electronics, & plumbing during a thunderstorm since lightning can travel through these objects.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.