Southern Eye Center gives the Gift of Sight

The gift of sight is something most of us take for granted but that gift can be taken away if your vision deteriorates and you can't afford eye surgery.

Thankfully Southern Eye center is here to help with their Gift of Sight Program. The program was began 23 years ago by Dr Lynn McMahan as a way to help and to serve our local community.

This is a godsend for people like Eliza Phillips who came to have cataracts removed. Eliza said that she was excited to finally be able to see clearly out both eyes.

The corrective surgery itself is actually pretty fast.

According to Dr. Kiper Neilson, It's a five or ten minute procedure. No stitches, no patches and the patent stands up and walks out.

This is an annual program through the eye center.

