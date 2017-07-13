Hattiesburg woman accused of threatening judges fit to stand trial

A Hattiesburg woman accused of threatening three judges has been found fit to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, according to the Associated Press.

Debbie Foret, 52, was indicted on four charges by a Forrest County grand jury in December 2016.

Those charges were:

three counts of retaliation against a public servant

cyberstalking

Foret is accused of threatening Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans, Chancery Judge Johnny Williams and Chancery Judge Rhea Sheldon.

In August of 2016 Foret barricaded herself in a Lamar County home when officers with the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest.

A five hour stand-off ensued before she was taken into custody without incident.

Foret is expected to stand trial August 22.

