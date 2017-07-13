Hattiesburg woman accused of threatening judges fit to stand tri - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg woman accused of threatening judges fit to stand trial

A Hattiesburg woman accused of threatening three judges has been found fit to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, according to the Associated Press.

Debbie Foret, 52, was indicted on four charges by a Forrest County grand jury in December 2016.

Those charges were:

  • three counts of retaliation against a public servant
  • cyberstalking 

Foret is accused of threatening Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans, Chancery Judge Johnny Williams and Chancery Judge Rhea Sheldon.

In August of 2016 Foret barricaded herself in a Lamar County home when officers with the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest. 

A five hour stand-off ensued before she was taken into custody without incident.     

Foret is expected to stand trial August 22.    

