Hub City apartment complex responds to trash complaints

A Hub City apartment complex has taken action after residents complained of trash problems.

Tenants complained about trash inside and out of a dumpster that they say hadn't been picked up for over a year.

The apartment complex removed the dumpster and relocated it. All the trash was also removed from the area.

The apartment is owned by David Dearman and Dearman Property Management. The company said an issue with the road prevented trucks from getting to the dumpster.

