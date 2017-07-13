Apparent armed robbery leads to shooting in Hub City, 2 injured

The investigation into a double-shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Hub City is still ongoing.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 113 Mable Street around 4:30 p.m. according to a press release from the Hattiesburg Police Department.

According to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore, there was an altercation between two people and it resulted in multiple shots being fired.

“It was apparently an armed robbery, and it turned into a physical altercation between two people and both individuals were shot,” said McLemore.

Both individuals were transported from the scene by ambulance according to Hattiesburg Police Department PIO Latosha Myers Mitchell.

No charges have been filed at this time according to McLemore, and additional suspects fled the scene on foot and the investigation is still ongoing.

This shooting was the first of two in 24 hours according to Myers Mitchell.

“At this time, we are asking that all residents in these areas stay aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity,” said McLemore.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker also issued a statement regarding the incident in the Hub City.

“These acts are senseless and will not be tolerated,” said Chief Anthony Parker. “Until the investigations are complete, we are increasing manpower in these areas. Our highest priority remains the safety of our community.”

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.