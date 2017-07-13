Online grocery shopping coming to Hub City Walmart

The Walmart on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg has announced that they will begin offering online grocery shopping.

The online grocery shopping service will be live on July 25th.

Shoppers can visit walmart.com/grocery and register for the program. Users type in their zipcode, and the nearest store that is participating in the program will be listed as the shopper's pick-up location.

Each location participating in the program has specific product inventory, delivery times, and pickup schedules, according to the website.

The program touts 30,000 to 40,000 items to select for pick-up, including fresh produce, meats, dairy products and organic groceries. Same day pickup is also available for order made by 10 a.m. Pickup is as early as 4 p.m.

The program can be accessed on a desktop computer or a mobile app.

For more information about this program click here.

