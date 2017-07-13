Mize prepares for annual watermelon festival - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mize prepares for annual watermelon festival

By Doug Morris, Producer
MIZE (WDAM) – The annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival takes place July 14 and 15.  The event includes a live performance from John Conlee as well as arts and crafts, games for the kids, fireworks and much more.  Visit http://www.mswatermelonfestival.com/ for more details.

