Hub City company involved in fatal forklift accident has past with safety violations

A Hub City company says they are working closely with OSHA after a man died in a forklift accident. According to OSHA reports, the company has a past with safety violations.

According to an OSHA report, The Blendco Company has had one inspection within the past ten years.

The inspection, which was conducted in 2011, found four violations. Three of the violations were categorized as serious, according to the report.

Those violations concerned machinery, wiring, and holes in the guarding, floors, and walls.

The first violation was in regards to guarding floor and wall openings and holes.

The second violation involved abrasive wheel machinery, and the third violation was in connection to wiring design and protection.

Blendco paid a total of $2,363 in an informal settlement for the violations, according to the report.

The CEO of Blendco issued the following statement regarding the most recent fatal accident.

"This was the most unfortunate accident. We are investigating the incident and are working closely with OSHA. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," Charley McCaffrey, CEO of Blendco.

Click here to see the inspection reports in full.

Click here to read the original story.

Earlier reports:

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Mark Craft, 54, was pressure washing at Blendco when the fork lift he was on tipped over.

Klem said Craft died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

Klem said Craft's body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.