Vice President of Hulett-Winstead Funeral home dies

Walmart has announced that they will begin offering online grocery shopping in Hattiesburg.More >>
A well-known Hub City funeral home owner died on Tuesday night.More >>
A woman was indirectly struck by lightning Wednesday in Eastabuchie.More >>
Barrontown Utility officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Eastabuchie Road, L.J. Farms Road, Lynn Ray Road, Briarwood Loop, Tinwood Lane, Paul Roberts Road, Parker Ridge, Northfork Drive, Marshall Place, Longleaf Drive, Forest Ridge, Deer Ridge, Fawn Point, Foxhorn Ridge, Dove Point and Starwood Point. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies (IDS) has been awarded five years of continued federal funding through the Administration for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities at the Administration from Community Living (ACL).More >>
