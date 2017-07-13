Vice President of Hulett-Winstead Funeral home dies

A well-known Hub City funeral home owner died on Tuesday night.

Joe Thomas Winstead, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 11,2017 at his residence.

Joe was Vice-President of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home. He worked in the family business for 52 years.

He graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1969, attended USM, and graduated from Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science in 1972.

Metropolitan Club was very dear to Joe during his life. Members of the Metropolitan Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. As a member of B.P.O. Elk Lodge Kewe of Elk, he was King XXIV and served in numerous capacities. He was former local and state president of Coastal Conservation Association.

Joe loved his family and friends beyond measure. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman, and enjoyed sharing it with those he loved. He was a story teller and possessed an unique ability to do so and made people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe R. "Buddy" and Reba Wheeless Winstead.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sherry Nobles Winstead of Hattiesburg, MS; two daughters, Suzanne Winstead of Fairhope, AL and Amanda Flowers (Tyler) of Spanish Fort,AL; one son, Charlie Winstead (Michelle) of Mobile, AL; his twin brother, John Winstead (Barbara) of Monticello, MS and James Winstead (Kathie) of Hattiesburg, MS. Joe was also blessed with four grandchildren, Logan Jane Winstead, Caroline Joanne Flowers, Anna Michele Hegler, and Max Thomas Winstead.

Memorials may be made to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Association.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday and beginning at 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.

To sign the guest register book, visit hulettwinstead@yahoo.com.

