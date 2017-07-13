Woman indirectly struck by lightning - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Woman indirectly struck by lightning

By Patrick Bigbie, Weekend Meterologist
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
EASTABUCHIE, MS (WDAM) -

A woman was indirectly struck by lightning Wednesday in Eastabuchie. 

According to Forrest County Emergency Management Director Glen Moore, the woman was on her porch across the street from a water tower at the time of the incident.  

The water tower piping took a direct hit from the strike, but she was indirectly struck due to her close proximity, according to Moore. 

The woman was transported to an area hospital as a precaution. 

There is a boil water notice in effect for the surrounding area while Barringtown Water Association continues with repairs to the water tower. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly