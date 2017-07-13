Barrontown Utility Association issues water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Barrontown Utility Association issues water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) – Barrontown Utility officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Eastabuchie Road, L.J. Farms Road, Lynn Ray Road, Briarwood Loop, Tinwood Lane, Paul Roberts Road, Parker Ridge, Northfork Drive, Marshall Place, Longleaf Drive, Forest Ridge, Deer Ridge, Fawn Point, Foxhorn Ridge, Dove Point and Starwood Point.   If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553.

