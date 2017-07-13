Institute for Disability Studies Awarded Five-Year Continued Federal Funding

The following is a news from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies (IDS) has been awarded five years of continued federal funding through the Administration for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities at the Administration from Community Living (ACL).

The Institute for Disability Studies is one of 42 University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDDs) to receive this core funding to provide education, research and service to improve the lives of Mississippians with developmental disabilities and their families.

“As Mississippi’s UCEDD, we work statewide to make a difference in the lives of Mississippians with disabilities of all ages,” said Dr. Beth Bryant, executive director of the Institute. “We are so pleased to receive this important core funding that allows us to continue our mission across the state. Our programs currently focus on early childhood inclusion, housing, wellness and transition to adulthood.”

In fiscal year 2016, the Institute (IDS) provided preservice training to 438 university students, technical assistance to 7,589 individuals and community outreach training to 3,023 individuals. The institute leveraged $5 million in federal, state, local and foundation grants and contracts to support 38 programs.

IDS is one of a network of 67 UCEDDs members of the Association of University Centers for Excellence in the United States and its territories that work in the areas of policy and practice to promote independence, productivity and inclusion of people with disabilities in their communities.

IDS has been located at The University of Southern Mississippi for more than 40 years and has satellite offices in Long Beach at the USM Gulf Park campus and in Jackson. For more information about IDS, call at 601.266.5163 or visit www.usm.edu/disability-studies.

