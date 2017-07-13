Forecast: Don't put the umbrella away anytime soon.

Good Thursday morning everyone!

Expect partly cloudy skies today with a chance for scattered mainly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

The forecast is expected to change very little as we head into the weekend except for a possible increase in shower and thunderstorm activity Sunday and Monday as what's left of former tropical depression four moves through the northern gulf.

Temperatures will likely remain in the lower 90s on most days with high humidity level so if you are outdoors for an extended period of time please keep yourself hydrated.