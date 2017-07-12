Shaunfield named to Groza watch list

Add a third University of Southern Mississippi football player on a preseason national watch list. This after Parker Shaunfield was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list Wednesday. This award honors the best kicker in college football.

Shaunfield, a redshirt junior, was successful on his first 12 field goal attempts and made all 40 point after attempts in 2016. He was also a Groza Award semifinalist.

The Golden Eagles now have three players on watch lists, with senior running back Ito Smith (Maxwell), redshirt senior Julian Allen (Mackey) and Shaunfield.

