New Veterans Affairs Clinic opens in Hattiesburg

Staff officials and veterans gathered on the campus of Merit Health Wesley for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new Veterans Affairs Clinic of Hattiesburg.

The Clinic currently serves nearly 5,000 veterans here in the Pine Belt, and with this new clinic now open, it can serve an additional 5,000.

Clinic officials encourage all veterans to call them or come by. Veteran officials said that the Pine Belt has the largest concentration of veterans outside of the Jackson area.

"All veterans need to realize that they all have their own spot and that they are not taking anyone's spot," Veterans Affairs Clinic of Hattiesburg medical director Dr. Stephen Beam said. "We have room for approximately 5,000 more veterans from this area at our new clinic."

He encourages all veterans to call them or come by and see what benefits that they have.

"We need to be where the veterans are," said Dr. David Walker, central director of G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson. "This is the largest concentration of veterans outside of Jackson and this is our largest clinic outside of that."

"There are approximately 44,000 veterans state-wide and there are just over 5,000 veterans enrolled here in Hattiesburg," Beam said. Mississippi has seven clinics located throughout the state.

