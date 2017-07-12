Fourth candidate enters Dist. 102 race - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Fourth candidate enters Dist. 102 race

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Casey Mercier is the fourth candidate to run for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM. Casey Mercier is the fourth candidate to run for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A fourth candidate has entered the race for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.   

Casey Mercier, 55, is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate, a veteran, and the father of five.

He has worked with the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services.

He also worked at Jones County Junior College and BellSouth.

The focus of his campaign is on education. 

"I worked for Jones Junior College for 17 years, I taught, I worked in the upper administration, I was a cabinet level position and I put my two oldest children through college," said Mercier. "There's nobody out there who knows education better than I do. and I'm sick of being last in education, I'm sick of Mississippi being last and I'm here to make a change."

Also in the race are Cory Ferraez, Kathryn Rehner and Missy McGee.

The special election will be held Sept. 12. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 


 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Auto crimes increase in Hub City, Lamar County

    Auto crimes increase in Hub City, Lamar County

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:23:25 GMT
    In just 11 days, the city of Hattiesburg has seen over 40 auto burglaries and 10 stolen vehicle cases, and authorities are attributing that increase to the summer months. Ward 1 Hattiesburg City Councilman Jeffrey George said it’s something that has to stop, and he has requested additional patrols in certain areas. “We want people to feel safe and we want them to not have to worry about their belongings at night," George said. "Even though it is the s...More >>
    In just 11 days, the city of Hattiesburg has seen over 40 auto burglaries and 10 stolen vehicle cases, and authorities are attributing that increase to the summer months. Ward 1 Hattiesburg City Councilman Jeffrey George said it’s something that has to stop, and he has requested additional patrols in certain areas. “We want people to feel safe and we want them to not have to worry about their belongings at night," George said. "Even though it is the s...More >>

  • Shelby training brigade has new commander

    Shelby training brigade has new commander

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:13:27 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    An Army brigade that oversees much of the training at Camp Shelby has a new commander. Col. Jack E. Vantress took command of the 177th Armored Combined Arms Training Brigade during a ceremony

    More >>

    An Army brigade that oversees much of the training at Camp Shelby has a new commander. Col. Jack E. Vantress took command of the 177th Armored Combined Arms Training Brigade during a ceremony at the post Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Shelby training brigade has new commander

    Shelby training brigade has new commander

    •   
Powered by Frankly