Fourth candidate enters Dist. 102 race

A fourth candidate has entered the race for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

Casey Mercier, 55, is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate, a veteran, and the father of five.

He has worked with the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services.

He also worked at Jones County Junior College and BellSouth.

The focus of his campaign is on education.

"I worked for Jones Junior College for 17 years, I taught, I worked in the upper administration, I was a cabinet level position and I put my two oldest children through college," said Mercier. "There's nobody out there who knows education better than I do. and I'm sick of being last in education, I'm sick of Mississippi being last and I'm here to make a change."

Also in the race are Cory Ferraez, Kathryn Rehner and Missy McGee.

The special election will be held Sept. 12.

