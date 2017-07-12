Armed robbery at Old Highway 11 convenience store

Lamar County authorities are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a convenience store.

The crime happened around 1 a.m. at 4901 Old Highway 11, at the Fast Trac service station, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

“We are looking for two black males that are possibly involved in the incident,” Rigel said. “There was at least one of them that didn’t get the money, and the two fled the scene on foot.”

If you have any information contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

