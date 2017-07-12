Laurel man arrested for felony domestic assault - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel man arrested for felony domestic assault

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Kenny B. Arrington Kenny B. Arrington
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Officers from Laurel Police Department responded to an assault complaint in the 2000 block of North 3rd Avenue on Wednesday.

The female victim reported that the male suspect had assaulted her by striking and kicking her. Police identified Kenny B. Arrington, 38, as the suspect and arrested him without incident and charged him with one count of felony domestic assault, because he had a prior history of domestic assault convictions.
 
The victim was transported to a Laurel hospital for minor injuries.
 
His initial appearance will be held Friday in Laurel Municipal Court. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

