Laurel Police receive life saving donation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel Police receive life saving donation

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Automated External Defibrillator (AED)
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Laurel Police Department received an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for police cruisers on Wednesday. The donation was made possible by the Fraternal Order of Police as part of a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
 
Defibrillators are devices that measure heart rhythm and can send a shock to the heart in order to treat sudden cardiac arrest. Defibrillators are becoming more and more important with police officers often first to the scene, especially in rural areas.
 
Sergeant Michael Reaves with the Laurel Police Department said when it comes to emergencies like a heart attack, every second counts.
 
“Obviously we respond to a lot of calls and a lot of times we arrive minutes before the ambulance,” Reaves said. “If someone is in cardiac arrest, this is a valuable tool to resuscitate those individuals and hopefully save a life.”
 
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first-responders and public safety organizations. Through the non-profit 501(c)(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.
 
FOP Nation President Chuck Canterbury said that the $250,000 grant would help get 263 AEDs into the hands of police across the country. The FOP distributed the AEDs to state lodges that works closely with law enforcement to identify areas with the biggest need for these life saving devices.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Auto crimes increase in Hub City, Lamar County

    Auto crimes increase in Hub City, Lamar County

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:23:25 GMT
    In just 11 days, the city of Hattiesburg has seen over 40 auto burglaries and 10 stolen vehicle cases, and authorities are attributing that increase to the summer months. Ward 1 Hattiesburg City Councilman Jeffrey George said it’s something that has to stop, and he has requested additional patrols in certain areas. “We want people to feel safe and we want them to not have to worry about their belongings at night," George said. "Even though it is the s...More >>
    In just 11 days, the city of Hattiesburg has seen over 40 auto burglaries and 10 stolen vehicle cases, and authorities are attributing that increase to the summer months. Ward 1 Hattiesburg City Councilman Jeffrey George said it’s something that has to stop, and he has requested additional patrols in certain areas. “We want people to feel safe and we want them to not have to worry about their belongings at night," George said. "Even though it is the s...More >>

  • Shelby training brigade has new commander

    Shelby training brigade has new commander

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:13:27 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    An Army brigade that oversees much of the training at Camp Shelby has a new commander. Col. Jack E. Vantress took command of the 177th Armored Combined Arms Training Brigade during a ceremony

    More >>

    An Army brigade that oversees much of the training at Camp Shelby has a new commander. Col. Jack E. Vantress took command of the 177th Armored Combined Arms Training Brigade during a ceremony at the post Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Shelby training brigade has new commander

    Shelby training brigade has new commander

    •   
Powered by Frankly