2 shot in Hub City, HPD investigating

Hattiesburg police are investigating a double-shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Hub City.

Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Mable Street around 4:45 p.m.

Hattiesburg Police PIO Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell confirmed that two people were shot and transported from the scene by ambulance.

Mitchell could not confirm if the shooting was a robbery gone bad, or if the two people shot were both victims of a crime, or one suspect and one victim. She said the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

