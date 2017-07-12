2 shot in Hub City, HPD investigating - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

2 shot in Hub City, HPD investigating

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are investigating a double-shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Hub City.

Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Mable Street around 4:45 p.m.

Hattiesburg Police PIO Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell confirmed that two people were shot and transported from the scene by ambulance.

Mitchell could not confirm if the shooting was a robbery gone bad, or if the two people shot were both victims of a crime, or one suspect and one victim. She said the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. 

